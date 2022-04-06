Anzeige
Linkfire Initiates Annual Guidance in Accordance with New Regulatory Requirements

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

On January 20, 2022, Linkfire disclosed that it expects EBITDA profitability for the full year 2023, following the strong development, improved traffic monetization, and expectations of a sustained growth trajectory. With revenue growth being a core priority for Linkfire, profitability was not an active pursuit in 2021.

As of 2022, Linkfire initiates guidance in accordance with new requirements on the disclosure of annual financial guidance in the Danish Financial Statements Act.

Linkfire maintains the following mid-term* growth and gross margin financial targets, announced in
connection to its IPO in 2021:

  1. Organic revenue shall grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50-70%
  2. The gross margin shall amount to approximately 80%

* Mid-term refers to 3-5 years from Linkfires IPO, which was carried out at the end of June, 2021.

Financial guidance for the financial year 2022
For the financial year 2022, Linkfire expects its revenue to be in the range of DKK 50-60 million, corresponding to a yearly growth of 48-78%, and its EBITDA to be in the range of negative DKK 22-32 million.

In order to achieve our guidance, performance on the following key drivers is required:

  • Continued strong RPM performance
  • Traffic growth and expansion of the discovery network
  • Continued product innovation and development
  • Continued inflow of new subscription customers and ability to upsell to existing customers

In 2022, Linkfire expects continued investments into reaching its mid-term growth target in accordance with the announced growth strategy in the IPO prospectus. Possible deviations from the guided range depend on investments into new strategic opportunities supporting our announced growth strategy.

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
Telephone: +46 70 511 26 22
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-06 16:05 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire initiates annual guidance in accordance with new regulatory requirements

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696362/Linkfire-Initiates-Annual-Guidance-in-Accordance-with-New-Regulatory-Requirements

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
