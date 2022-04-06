Global enabler selected to expand cross-border, e-commerce solutions to new regions, including Hong Kong and Europe

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with PingPong, Hangzhou, China-based fintech unicorn providing business owners with modern, cross-border e-commerce payment solutions.

Leveraging i2c's agile SaaS platform, PingPong will expand its existing commercial credit offering to new regions, specifically Hong Kong SAR and Europe. The product allows merchants to access instant payouts, as well as transaction fees as low as 1%, versus the 5% fees that have been historically charged to these international merchants.

"We are thrilled to work with such an innovative platform that's redefining global e-commerce for sellers," said Aurangzaib Khan, i2c general manager MEA region. "By providing an all-in-one payments solution to a massive B2B market, with key differentiators like real-time transactions and significantly lower transaction fees, PingPong is breaking down international business barriers and putting sellers' needs at the forefront."

"We chose to work with i2c because of their deep global footprint and unmatched experience in digital payments," said Yu Chen, founder and CEO of PingPong. "The partnership provides best-in-class integrated service to our growing portfolio, and through this collaborative expansion we can now cement PingPong's mission to redefine the digital payment experience for sellers, entrepreneurs, and business owners worldwide."

This partnership will allow PingPong to utilize i2c's Visa and Mastercard certifications to both issue and process cards on the two partner card networks in Hong Kong SAR, and i2c's Visa certification to issue and process in Europe. The PingPong credit card offers transactions in 15 currencies, featuring real-time direct transfers to suppliers, employees and vendors, while also boasting zero foreign exchange fees within the PingPong virtual wallet.

About PingPong

Founded in 2015, PingPong is a leading technology company built on the global vision that empowers cross-border digital commerce to grow. We are one of the largest payment and digital trade solution providers serving ~1 million global businesses, individuals, large enterprises, and financial institutions. Our advanced technology platform allows business to be done in any market and in any currency across the world. Our one-stop, compliant and comprehensive suite of products include e-commerce payment, B2B trade payment, acquiring service, card issuing, FX management, supply chain finance, VAT tax services, enterprise solutions, business intelligence software and more.

Today, PingPong has accommodated business flows from over 170 countries/regions and onboards customers locally from 43 of them. Our tested and proven global infrastructure has processed over $70 billion transaction volume and connects over 100 international e-commerce marketplaces and ecosystem partners, as well as over 100 international financial institutions including top 8 out of 10 world's largest commercial banks.

PingPong has established more than 20 global offices and holds relevant payment, forex, financing and internet operation licenses and permits in the world's largest economies including the U.S., Europe, Greater China, Japan and India.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005846/en/

Contacts:

Heather Clifton

Chief Marketing Officer

media@i2cinc.com