Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Koskinen



06.04.2022 / 17:50



Managers' transactions - Koskinen Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

6 April 2022 at 17.00 EET Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: KOSKINEN, JUSSI

Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER

Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20220401110217_6

Transaction date: 2022-04-05

Venue: N/A

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,437 Unit price: 0 Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,437 Volume weighted average price: 0 For further information regarding Managers' transactions: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 EET on 6 April 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

