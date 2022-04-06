Funds will help expand DeFi company's user-friendly asset management solutions

GOGO Protocol, an open-source DeFi protocol for asset management and savings, today announced a new $2 million fundraise with participation from global venture firms and cryptocurrency exchanges including Shima Capital, Digistrats, and MEXC Pioneer.

"Our goal is to offer a frictionless user experience for customers to earn high yields, take control of their savings, and break free from the constraints of centralized finance," said Garry Krugljakow, founder of GOGO Protocol. "With this new round of funding, we can help recruit the next million users to DeFi and bring mainstream adoption closer to reality."

GOGO Protocol is building the world's first non-custodial decentralized asset manager with partitioned funds on-chain. They offer security through NFT smartVaults, near gas-less transactions, and keyless non-custodial wallets for users to create a robust, DeFi ecosystem.

"We recognize and support the important work that GOGO Protocol is doing to empower everyday users, and especially younger generations building wealth from the ground level, to take control of their finances," said Yida Gao, General Partner of Shima Capital. "People shouldn't have to read the Satoshi white paper or be a blockchain expert to access revolutionary financial products. GOGO Protocol's user-friendly technology helps make the process simple for everyone from new crypto investors to old pros, removing barriers to entry from the world of DeFi."

Katherine Deng, VP of MEXC Global and the founder of MEXC Pioneer, said of the investment, "With a focused and motivated team, GOGO Protocol is able to provide people with a state-of-the-art DeFi experience and continue to expand with sophisticated asset management solutions. We are happy to work closely with great talents like the team and build the DeFi infrastructure together for more people in the world."

GOGO Protocol, founded in 2021, has welcomed thousands of individuals from around the world to manage their assets and savings on-chain. To learn more about the company, visit gogocoin.io.

About GOGO Protocol

GOGO Protocol is constructing the most user-friendly open source DeFi protocol for asset management and savings. They're offering a frictionless user experience powered by awesome invisible tech that includes on-chain automation, simple one-click interactions for DeFi, and advanced security via NFT Smart Vaults. GOGO Protocol is built by a global team of 35+ professionals, spread across 3 continents, with deep crypto/DeFi expertise and with roots in banking, finance, tech, arts, entertainment, and gaming, as well as more than 10 years of experience in building multi-billion dollar tech companies such as N26, Consensys, Binance, Deutsche Bank and Sovryn. GOGO Protocol is backed by an esteemed team of advisors including Hamzah Khan, Head of DeFi at Polygon, core SushiSwap developer Keno, as well the founders from Qi DAO, Tesseract, and Gelato.

About MEXC Pioneer

MEXC Pioneer is a business incubation accelerator focused on cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. Launched by MEXC Global, a leading digital asset exchange, the platform aims to be a trusted partner providing strategic business support and necessary tools to help new projects, innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their dream into reality.

For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com/pioneer. Follow MEXC Pioneer at Twitter.

