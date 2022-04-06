DJ Are vaseline-based denture creams a cause for health concern? bonyf offers an alternative solution to this latest controversy

Are vaseline-based denture creams a cause for health concern? bonyf offers an alternative solution to this latest controversy

Ghent (Belgium), 6 April 2022, 06.00pm; bonyf NV (ticker: MLBON), experts in next-generation oral and dental care and the producer of OlivaFix Gold, the first and only denture adhesive cream made with organic olive oil, warns of the potential dangers of conventional petrochemical-based dental adhesives.

Denture adhesive creams are standard consumer products used by people with dentures to provide additional support and comfort. Various products have been on the market for several decades with a significant degree of acceptance in the denture-wearing community.

Every year, one billion denture adhesive cream tubes are sold worldwide by three leading multinational consumer product companies. Due to the increasing ageing population, the denture adhesive cream market is expected to grow at a rate of 6% until 2026*.

Denture wearers may have adhesive cream in their mouths for at least 12 hours a day, which is slowly absorbed into the body through contact with the oral cavity and through ingestion. Denture adhesive creams contain a variety of chemical ingredients that ensure effective bonding to the oral cavity. One of the most common ingredients in denture adhesive creams is petrolatum, also known as vaseline/petroleum jelly, an ingredient commonly used in many cosmetic skincare products and until recently considered safe and well accepted.

However, in December 2021, ECHA, the official agency of the European Commission in charge of implementing EU chemicals legislation to protect Europe's health and environment, labelled petroleum jelly as "carcinogenic". According to the official ECHA website (https://echa.europa.eu/fr/substance-information/-/substanceinfo/100.029.428), petrolatum can cause cancer.

There is a healthier alternative made from organic olive oil...

Although no official study has shown a direct link between petroleum jelly-based adhesive creams and cancer development, caution is advised for denture wearers. Instead, a natural alternative to petrochemicals is emerging as a sustainable solution for dentures wearers.

bonyf's OlivaFix Gold denture adhesive cream is a much safer and healthier product. All petrochemical ingredients used in most dental adhesives have been replaced by 30% organic olive oil, making it a revolutionary and innovative product, even beyond the simple replacement of petroleum jelly and zinc. In fact, olive oil is known to have beneficial effects on humans due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also reduces the growth of bacteria and fungi such as Candida albicans, which is responsible for stomatitis, a disease that affects 60% of people with dentures.

To demonstrate the relevance of bonyf's strategy to improve the lives of people suffering from oral diseases, 6 independent international clinical trials were carried out involving over 300 denture wearers to prove the safety, efficacy and customer satisfaction of OlivaFix Gold. The conclusion is clear: "Consumers are extremely satisfied in terms of overall improved quality of life, neutral taste and, of course, the fact that the product is based on organic olive oil".

Conquering new markets

Already active in 36 countries, bonyf intends to accelerate its development in the European countries targeted for its flagship products, including OlivaFix Gold denture adhesive cream. bonyf will also spread its innovation and quality expertise direct to strategic markets or through technological, manufacturing or commercial partnerships with major players in the sector.

With the stock market listing on 17 March 2022 on Euronext Access Paris, bonyf can increase its products' visibility and aims to enter into distribution agreements to commercialise OlivaFix(R) Gold worldwide.

"OlivaFix is patent-protected and sold in France by a leading national hypermarket chain. Other countries are now starting to sell the product. This revolutionary product will enable bonyf to accelerate growth over the next few years. The market for dental adhesives is growing steadily, and we are proud to be able to offer our customers a safer, healthier denture adhesive cream", says the company's CEO and Founder, Jean-Pierre Bogaert.

About bonyf

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The Company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 36 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.

Learn more at https://bonyf.com bonyf Press Relations

Jean-Pierre Bogaert CapValue

investor@bonyf.com info@capvalue.fr

+33 1 80 81 50 00

