Mittwoch, 06.04.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Ist das der Lotteriegewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
06.04.22
17:32 Uhr
16,556 Euro
-0,294
-1,74 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2022 | 19:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Volvo AB due to extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Volvo AB, attached warrants
with Volvo, AB ser. B share (VOLV B) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from April 7, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1057984
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
