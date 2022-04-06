RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment And Adoption of Shareholders Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE) (OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The distribution is payable on May 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 20, 2022. The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2022 fiscal year has been $0.01 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to announce another dividend payment. Demand for our royalty financing solutions continues to be very strong and we are continuing to see accretive growth in our portfolio of investments."

Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan") to help ensure the fair treatment of all RE Royalties shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at its 2022 annual general meeting. If ratified, the Shareholder Rights Plan would have a term of three years.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian companies and ratified by their shareholders. It was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

The Board of Directors considered a number of factors in adopting the Shareholder Rights Plan. The Board of Directors believes that the Shareholder Rights Plan benefits shareholders by providing a substantially greater opportunity to protect the interests of all shareholders in the event that the Company is put in play through a hostile take-over bid.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is subject to customary stock exchange approval and execution of a definitive agreement with the Company's transfer agent. A copy of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be available once executed with the transfer agent under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Tel: (778) 374-2000

www.reroyalties.com

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reroyalties

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RERoyalties

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/28133045

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RERoyalties

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696385/RE-Royalties-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend-Payment-And-Adoption-of-Shareholders-Rights-Plan