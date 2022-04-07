- (PLX AI) - Gerresheimer Q1 revenue EUR 371 million vs. estimate EUR 351 million.
- • Raises revenue guidance for 2022 to double-digit growth after strong first quarter (previously high single-digit)
- • Gerresheimer 2022 Guidance Organic adjusted EBITDA growth: high single-digit
- • Gerresheimer 2022 Guidance Adjusted EPS growth: >10% p.a
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 62 million
- • We have a strong order book and experience increasing demand for existing as well as new products and solutions, CEO said
