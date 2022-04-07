Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Vom Vorstandsstuhl einer globalen "Monsterorganisation" ins Büro dieses Pennystocks!
07.04.2022
78 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 6

07 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 06 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 418.0301 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 424.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 413.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 547,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,544,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
271424.50 09:00:4100058139639TRLO0LSE
884424.00 09:03:3400058139809TRLO0LSE
1211424.00 09:17:4900058140324TRLO0LSE
1246423.00 09:33:4300058140948TRLO0LSE
1171422.00 09:40:0400058141272TRLO0LSE
739420.00 09:43:3400058141550TRLO0LSE
392420.00 09:43:3400058141549TRLO0LSE
1354420.00 09:50:0200058141990TRLO0LSE
94420.50 09:52:0400058142074TRLO0LSE
300420.00 09:52:0400058142078TRLO0LSE
550420.00 09:52:0400058142077TRLO0LSE
205420.00 09:52:0400058142080TRLO0LSE
300420.00 09:52:0400058142079TRLO0LSE
45419.50 09:52:1200058142101TRLO0LSE
93419.50 09:52:5200058142139TRLO0LSE
97421.00 09:55:0000058142274TRLO0LSE
300421.00 09:55:0000058142276TRLO0LSE
445421.00 09:55:0000058142275TRLO0LSE
62421.00 09:56:4000058142349TRLO0LSE
209421.00 09:56:4000058142348TRLO0LSE
446421.00 09:56:4000058142347TRLO0LSE
505421.00 09:56:4000058142346TRLO0LSE
1204421.50 10:05:2200058142820TRLO0LSE
1082420.50 10:21:2200058143910TRLO0LSE
155420.50 10:21:2200058143911TRLO0LSE
931420.50 10:36:4200058144572TRLO0LSE
114420.50 10:43:1200058144946TRLO0LSE
465420.50 10:50:2300058145276TRLO0LSE
300420.50 10:50:2300058145275TRLO0LSE
438420.50 10:50:2300058145274TRLO0LSE
233420.50 10:50:2300058145273TRLO0LSE
1099420.50 11:01:3600058146029TRLO0LSE
1291420.00 11:01:4100058146033TRLO0LSE
588420.50 11:11:3100058146648TRLO0LSE
600420.50 11:11:3100058146647TRLO0LSE
1164420.00 11:11:3100058146661TRLO0LSE
384420.00 11:11:3100058146663TRLO0LSE
592420.00 11:11:3100058146668TRLO0LSE
350420.00 11:31:4400058148129TRLO0LSE
16420.00 11:31:4400058148128TRLO0LSE
1266420.50 11:43:5800058148633TRLO0LSE
7420.50 11:43:5800058148632TRLO0LSE
1135420.50 11:43:5800058148631TRLO0LSE
56420.00 11:45:3500058148690TRLO0LSE
25420.00 11:45:3500058148691TRLO0LSE
777420.00 12:13:5500058150258TRLO0LSE
300420.00 12:13:5500058150257TRLO0LSE
1214419.00 12:22:3800058150565TRLO0LSE
22418.50 12:22:3800058150566TRLO0LSE
656418.50 12:22:3800058150570TRLO0LSE
520418.50 12:22:3800058150569TRLO0LSE
1222418.00 12:22:4100058150577TRLO0LSE
1198418.00 12:22:4100058150576TRLO0LSE
267417.50 12:25:1300058150716TRLO0LSE
2164417.50 12:27:2900058150793TRLO0LSE
1252420.00 12:53:2000058152102TRLO0LSE
119420.00 12:53:2000058152101TRLO0LSE
484420.00 12:53:2400058152104TRLO0LSE
618420.00 12:53:2400058152103TRLO0LSE
417419.50 12:55:2900058152197TRLO0LSE
906419.50 12:55:2900058152196TRLO0LSE
1347419.50 13:38:3500058154037TRLO0LSE
421419.50 13:38:3500058154036TRLO0LSE
741419.50 13:38:3500058154035TRLO0LSE
350419.50 13:38:3500058154038TRLO0LSE
1339419.00 13:44:1300058154379TRLO0LSE
732418.50 13:46:4400058154712TRLO0LSE
12900419.00 13:50:4400058155115TRLO0LSE
1816418.50 14:18:0300058156928TRLO0LSE
1233418.50 14:18:0300058156929TRLO0LSE
1135418.50 14:18:0300058156930TRLO0LSE
996419.00 14:32:0300058158076TRLO0LSE
300419.00 14:32:0300058158075TRLO0LSE
1209418.50 14:32:0300058158078TRLO0LSE
195418.50 14:32:0300058158077TRLO0LSE
1318417.50 14:32:0900058158100TRLO0LSE
328417.00 14:43:1200058159324TRLO0LSE
431417.00 14:43:1200058159323TRLO0LSE
14417.00 14:43:1200058159322TRLO0LSE
350417.00 14:43:1200058159321TRLO0LSE
1353416.50 14:43:1200058159325TRLO0LSE
1173415.00 14:44:2700058159511TRLO0LSE
35000416.25 14:52:2400058160048TRLO0LSE
684415.50 14:52:3400058160053TRLO0LSE
582415.50 14:57:0200058160359TRLO0LSE
1046413.50 15:03:1900058161040TRLO0LSE
106413.50 15:03:1900058161039TRLO0LSE
6413.50 15:25:5200058163382TRLO0LSE
8413.50 15:26:0600058163397TRLO0LSE
13413.50 15:26:5100058163448TRLO0LSE
610413.50 15:27:2600058163537TRLO0LSE
5413.50 15:27:2700058163538TRLO0LSE
7413.50 15:27:3900058163544TRLO0LSE
672413.50 15:27:5900058163595TRLO0LSE
1182413.50 15:43:2800058165095TRLO0LSE
1059414.50 15:48:0400058165534TRLO0LSE
102414.50 15:48:0400058165533TRLO0LSE
1190414.00 15:59:3400058166457TRLO0LSE
121415.00 16:11:3100058167411TRLO0LSE
562415.00 16:11:3100058167410TRLO0LSE
87414.50 16:13:4000058167585TRLO0LSE
727414.50 16:15:1300058167700TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
