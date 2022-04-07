Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 06 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 418.0301 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 424.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 413.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 547,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,544,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 271 424.50 09:00:41 00058139639TRLO0 LSE 884 424.00 09:03:34 00058139809TRLO0 LSE 1211 424.00 09:17:49 00058140324TRLO0 LSE 1246 423.00 09:33:43 00058140948TRLO0 LSE 1171 422.00 09:40:04 00058141272TRLO0 LSE 739 420.00 09:43:34 00058141550TRLO0 LSE 392 420.00 09:43:34 00058141549TRLO0 LSE 1354 420.00 09:50:02 00058141990TRLO0 LSE 94 420.50 09:52:04 00058142074TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 09:52:04 00058142078TRLO0 LSE 550 420.00 09:52:04 00058142077TRLO0 LSE 205 420.00 09:52:04 00058142080TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 09:52:04 00058142079TRLO0 LSE 45 419.50 09:52:12 00058142101TRLO0 LSE 93 419.50 09:52:52 00058142139TRLO0 LSE 97 421.00 09:55:00 00058142274TRLO0 LSE 300 421.00 09:55:00 00058142276TRLO0 LSE 445 421.00 09:55:00 00058142275TRLO0 LSE 62 421.00 09:56:40 00058142349TRLO0 LSE 209 421.00 09:56:40 00058142348TRLO0 LSE 446 421.00 09:56:40 00058142347TRLO0 LSE 505 421.00 09:56:40 00058142346TRLO0 LSE 1204 421.50 10:05:22 00058142820TRLO0 LSE 1082 420.50 10:21:22 00058143910TRLO0 LSE 155 420.50 10:21:22 00058143911TRLO0 LSE 931 420.50 10:36:42 00058144572TRLO0 LSE 114 420.50 10:43:12 00058144946TRLO0 LSE 465 420.50 10:50:23 00058145276TRLO0 LSE 300 420.50 10:50:23 00058145275TRLO0 LSE 438 420.50 10:50:23 00058145274TRLO0 LSE 233 420.50 10:50:23 00058145273TRLO0 LSE 1099 420.50 11:01:36 00058146029TRLO0 LSE 1291 420.00 11:01:41 00058146033TRLO0 LSE 588 420.50 11:11:31 00058146648TRLO0 LSE 600 420.50 11:11:31 00058146647TRLO0 LSE 1164 420.00 11:11:31 00058146661TRLO0 LSE 384 420.00 11:11:31 00058146663TRLO0 LSE 592 420.00 11:11:31 00058146668TRLO0 LSE 350 420.00 11:31:44 00058148129TRLO0 LSE 16 420.00 11:31:44 00058148128TRLO0 LSE 1266 420.50 11:43:58 00058148633TRLO0 LSE 7 420.50 11:43:58 00058148632TRLO0 LSE 1135 420.50 11:43:58 00058148631TRLO0 LSE 56 420.00 11:45:35 00058148690TRLO0 LSE 25 420.00 11:45:35 00058148691TRLO0 LSE 777 420.00 12:13:55 00058150258TRLO0 LSE 300 420.00 12:13:55 00058150257TRLO0 LSE 1214 419.00 12:22:38 00058150565TRLO0 LSE 22 418.50 12:22:38 00058150566TRLO0 LSE 656 418.50 12:22:38 00058150570TRLO0 LSE 520 418.50 12:22:38 00058150569TRLO0 LSE 1222 418.00 12:22:41 00058150577TRLO0 LSE 1198 418.00 12:22:41 00058150576TRLO0 LSE 267 417.50 12:25:13 00058150716TRLO0 LSE 2164 417.50 12:27:29 00058150793TRLO0 LSE 1252 420.00 12:53:20 00058152102TRLO0 LSE 119 420.00 12:53:20 00058152101TRLO0 LSE 484 420.00 12:53:24 00058152104TRLO0 LSE 618 420.00 12:53:24 00058152103TRLO0 LSE 417 419.50 12:55:29 00058152197TRLO0 LSE 906 419.50 12:55:29 00058152196TRLO0 LSE 1347 419.50 13:38:35 00058154037TRLO0 LSE 421 419.50 13:38:35 00058154036TRLO0 LSE 741 419.50 13:38:35 00058154035TRLO0 LSE 350 419.50 13:38:35 00058154038TRLO0 LSE 1339 419.00 13:44:13 00058154379TRLO0 LSE 732 418.50 13:46:44 00058154712TRLO0 LSE 12900 419.00 13:50:44 00058155115TRLO0 LSE 1816 418.50 14:18:03 00058156928TRLO0 LSE 1233 418.50 14:18:03 00058156929TRLO0 LSE 1135 418.50 14:18:03 00058156930TRLO0 LSE 996 419.00 14:32:03 00058158076TRLO0 LSE 300 419.00 14:32:03 00058158075TRLO0 LSE 1209 418.50 14:32:03 00058158078TRLO0 LSE 195 418.50 14:32:03 00058158077TRLO0 LSE 1318 417.50 14:32:09 00058158100TRLO0 LSE 328 417.00 14:43:12 00058159324TRLO0 LSE 431 417.00 14:43:12 00058159323TRLO0 LSE 14 417.00 14:43:12 00058159322TRLO0 LSE 350 417.00 14:43:12 00058159321TRLO0 LSE 1353 416.50 14:43:12 00058159325TRLO0 LSE 1173 415.00 14:44:27 00058159511TRLO0 LSE 35000 416.25 14:52:24 00058160048TRLO0 LSE 684 415.50 14:52:34 00058160053TRLO0 LSE 582 415.50 14:57:02 00058160359TRLO0 LSE 1046 413.50 15:03:19 00058161040TRLO0 LSE 106 413.50 15:03:19 00058161039TRLO0 LSE 6 413.50 15:25:52 00058163382TRLO0 LSE 8 413.50 15:26:06 00058163397TRLO0 LSE 13 413.50 15:26:51 00058163448TRLO0 LSE 610 413.50 15:27:26 00058163537TRLO0 LSE 5 413.50 15:27:27 00058163538TRLO0 LSE 7 413.50 15:27:39 00058163544TRLO0 LSE 672 413.50 15:27:59 00058163595TRLO0 LSE 1182 413.50 15:43:28 00058165095TRLO0 LSE 1059 414.50 15:48:04 00058165534TRLO0 LSE 102 414.50 15:48:04 00058165533TRLO0 LSE 1190 414.00 15:59:34 00058166457TRLO0 LSE 121 415.00 16:11:31 00058167411TRLO0 LSE 562 415.00 16:11:31 00058167410TRLO0 LSE 87 414.50 16:13:40 00058167585TRLO0 LSE 727 414.50 16:15:13 00058167700TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

