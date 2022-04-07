India installed 41.7GW of cumulative utility-scale solar capacity as of Dec. 31, 2021. It has another 44.6GW in the pipeline.From pv magazine India India installed 41.7GW of cumulative utility-scale solar power capacity by the end of December 2021. It added 7.2GW in the 12 months of 2021, up 174% from 2.6GW installed in 2020. Total project capacity in the pipeline stood at 44GW as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to Bridge To India. In 2021, ReNew Power accounted for 19.71% of the 7.2GW of national annual additions. It was followed by Adani and Avaada. Chinese companies JinkoSolar, Longi, and Risen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...