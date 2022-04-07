DGAP-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Bond

07.04.2022

Multitude SE is contemplating a subsequent bond issue Helsinki, 7 April 2022 - Multitude SE (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has previously announced its plans to refinance the Group's outstanding bond maturing in May 2022 (ISIN SE0011167972). Due to the current market conditions and the strong cash position of the Group, a smaller subsequent bond issue under Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH's existing senior unsecured bond framework (SE0012453835) with maturity in April 2023 is contemplated. Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 7 April 2022 to investigate the contemplated issuance of subsequent bonds. Subject to inter alia market conditions, an up to EUR 40 million subsequent bond issue may follow. Net proceeds from the contemplated transaction will, together with existing cash in the Group be used towards refinancing the Group's outstanding bond maturing in May 2022 (ISIN SE0011167972) and to execute the Group's growth path and business strategy. About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +16 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 213 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com

