- (PLX AI) - Systemair acquires SagiCofim S.p.A. for EUR 33.6 million.
- • SagiCofim is a leading international supplier with extensive experience within filtration and air distribution
|08:10
|Systemair Buys SagiCofim for EUR 33.6 Million
|08:05
|Systemair AB: Systemair acquires SagiCofim S.p.A.
|Press Release, April 7, 2022
Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has acquired all shares in the Italian company SagiCofim S.p.A. SagiCofim is a leading international supplier with extensive experience...
|10.03.
|Systemair Q3 EBIT SEK 131 Million vs. Estimate SEK 151 Million
|(PLX AI) - Systemair Q3 revenue SEK 2,278 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.• Q3 organic growth 11.8%• Q3 EBIT margin 5.8%• Q3 net income SEK 95 million• Q3 EPS SEK 0.47
|10.03.
|Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2021/22
|Press Release, March 10, 2022
Third quarter November 2021 - January 2022
Net sales increased by 13.7 percent to SEK 2,278 million (2,004).Organic growth was +11.8 percent (+1.5).Operating profit...
|04.03.
|Systemair Stops Deliveries to Russia, Belarus
|(PLX AI) - The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales.
