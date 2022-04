SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics major LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB) announced Thursday its preliminary first-quarter operating profit of 1.9 trillion Korean won, 6.4 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year.



LG reported revenues of 21.1 trillion won in the first quarter, 18.5 percent higher than last year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de