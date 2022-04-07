DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 April 2022 it purchased a total of 360,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 260,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.250 GBP1.044 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.226 GBP1.026 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.238201 GBP1.035117

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 712,206,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2521 1.242 XDUB 08:32:56 00058138281TRLO0 1320 1.242 XDUB 08:32:56 00058138280TRLO0 937 1.242 XDUB 08:32:56 00058138279TRLO0 2257 1.242 XDUB 08:32:56 00058138278TRLO0 8279 1.240 XDUB 08:45:34 00058139091TRLO0 33 1.234 XDUB 08:57:13 00058139488TRLO0 7864 1.234 XDUB 08:57:13 00058139487TRLO0 1921 1.232 XDUB 09:37:30 00058141186TRLO0 881 1.232 XDUB 09:37:30 00058141185TRLO0 1307 1.232 XDUB 09:37:30 00058141184TRLO0 2257 1.232 XDUB 09:37:30 00058141183TRLO0 642 1.232 XDUB 09:37:30 00058141182TRLO0 1456 1.228 XDUB 10:06:23 00058142868TRLO0 2700 1.228 XDUB 10:06:23 00058142867TRLO0 2700 1.228 XDUB 10:06:23 00058142866TRLO0 271 1.228 XDUB 10:06:23 00058142865TRLO0 8690 1.226 XDUB 10:16:24 00058143596TRLO0 190 1.226 XDUB 10:18:15 00058143715TRLO0 6750 1.226 XDUB 10:18:15 00058143714TRLO0 1228 1.236 XDUB 10:49:11 00058145221TRLO0 3497 1.236 XDUB 10:49:11 00058145220TRLO0 1273 1.236 XDUB 10:49:11 00058145222TRLO0 1324 1.238 XDUB 10:50:51 00058145301TRLO0 1750 1.238 XDUB 10:50:51 00058145300TRLO0 238 1.238 XDUB 10:50:51 00058145299TRLO0 200 1.238 XDUB 10:50:51 00058145298TRLO0 373 1.238 XDUB 10:50:51 00058145297TRLO0 6463 1.238 XDUB 10:51:51 00058145354TRLO0 3282 1.238 XDUB 10:51:51 00058145353TRLO0 1239 1.238 XDUB 10:51:51 00058145352TRLO0 1750 1.236 XDUB 10:55:40 00058145638TRLO0 1203 1.236 XDUB 10:56:40 00058145699TRLO0 5298 1.236 XDUB 10:56:40 00058145698TRLO0 6896 1.238 XDUB 11:20:43 00058147279TRLO0 4983 1.236 XDUB 11:59:56 00058149430TRLO0 2218 1.236 XDUB 11:59:56 00058149429TRLO0 4215 1.238 XDUB 12:15:53 00058150327TRLO0 1356 1.238 XDUB 12:15:53 00058150326TRLO0 1400 1.238 XDUB 12:15:53 00058150325TRLO0 1545 1.238 XDUB 12:15:53 00058150324TRLO0 662 1.238 XDUB 12:15:53 00058150323TRLO0 6311 1.236 XDUB 12:33:24 00058151025TRLO0 994 1.238 XDUB 12:33:24 00058151027TRLO0 5933 1.238 XDUB 12:33:24 00058151026TRLO0 3042 1.236 XDUB 13:03:12 00058152506TRLO0 4669 1.236 XDUB 13:03:12 00058152505TRLO0 1586 1.236 XDUB 13:07:06 00058152659TRLO0 5898 1.236 XDUB 13:07:06 00058152658TRLO0 6730 1.236 XDUB 13:57:22 00058155636TRLO0 1129 1.234 XDUB 13:57:22 00058155637TRLO0 1244 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157559TRLO0 1588 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157558TRLO0 1227 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157557TRLO0 3145 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157556TRLO0 8144 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157555TRLO0 308 1.238 XDUB 14:27:26 00058157554TRLO0 1587 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158890TRLO0 4370 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158889TRLO0 2189 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158888TRLO0 1800 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158887TRLO0 2775 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158886TRLO0 1807 1.240 XDUB 14:39:21 00058158885TRLO0 2087 1.240 XDUB 14:43:21 00058159347TRLO0 4450 1.240 XDUB 14:43:21 00058159346TRLO0 6721 1.236 XDUB 14:48:57 00058159878TRLO0 984 1.238 XDUB 15:14:22 00058162009TRLO0 1319 1.238 XDUB 15:14:22 00058162008TRLO0 1836 1.238 XDUB 15:14:22 00058162007TRLO0 2111 1.240 XDUB 15:15:35 00058162089TRLO0 4450 1.240 XDUB 15:15:45 00058162136TRLO0 4450 1.240 XDUB 15:17:06 00058162295TRLO0 3613 1.240 XDUB 15:17:15 00058162324TRLO0 2805 1.240 XDUB 15:17:15 00058162323TRLO0 1007 1.240 XDUB 15:17:15 00058162322TRLO0 4450 1.240 XDUB 15:17:15 00058162321TRLO0 7795 1.250 XDUB 15:20:22 00058162791TRLO0 4325 1.250 XDUB 15:20:24 00058162792TRLO0 7227 1.246 XDUB 15:20:27 00058162795TRLO0 6576 1.244 XDUB 15:38:25 00058164665TRLO0 6986 1.244 XDUB 15:38:26 00058164671TRLO0 6635 1.244 XDUB 15:49:44 00058165744TRLO0 650 1.244 XDUB 16:04:40 00058166929TRLO0 783 1.244 XDUB 16:04:40 00058166928TRLO0 4416 1.244 XDUB 16:04:40 00058166927TRLO0 2479 1.242 XDUB 16:08:46 00058167225TRLO0

