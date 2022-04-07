Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
07.04.22
08:04 Uhr
1,224 Euro
-0,008
-0,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.04.2022 | 08:31
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 April 2022 it purchased a total of 360,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           260,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.250     GBP1.044 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.226     GBP1.026 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.238201    GBP1.035117

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 712,206,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2521       1.242         XDUB      08:32:56      00058138281TRLO0 
1320       1.242         XDUB      08:32:56      00058138280TRLO0 
937       1.242         XDUB      08:32:56      00058138279TRLO0 
2257       1.242         XDUB      08:32:56      00058138278TRLO0 
8279       1.240         XDUB      08:45:34      00058139091TRLO0 
33        1.234         XDUB      08:57:13      00058139488TRLO0 
7864       1.234         XDUB      08:57:13      00058139487TRLO0 
1921       1.232         XDUB      09:37:30      00058141186TRLO0 
881       1.232         XDUB      09:37:30      00058141185TRLO0 
1307       1.232         XDUB      09:37:30      00058141184TRLO0 
2257       1.232         XDUB      09:37:30      00058141183TRLO0 
642       1.232         XDUB      09:37:30      00058141182TRLO0 
1456       1.228         XDUB      10:06:23      00058142868TRLO0 
2700       1.228         XDUB      10:06:23      00058142867TRLO0 
2700       1.228         XDUB      10:06:23      00058142866TRLO0 
271       1.228         XDUB      10:06:23      00058142865TRLO0 
8690       1.226         XDUB      10:16:24      00058143596TRLO0 
190       1.226         XDUB      10:18:15      00058143715TRLO0 
6750       1.226         XDUB      10:18:15      00058143714TRLO0 
1228       1.236         XDUB      10:49:11      00058145221TRLO0 
3497       1.236         XDUB      10:49:11      00058145220TRLO0 
1273       1.236         XDUB      10:49:11      00058145222TRLO0 
1324       1.238         XDUB      10:50:51      00058145301TRLO0 
1750       1.238         XDUB      10:50:51      00058145300TRLO0 
238       1.238         XDUB      10:50:51      00058145299TRLO0 
200       1.238         XDUB      10:50:51      00058145298TRLO0 
373       1.238         XDUB      10:50:51      00058145297TRLO0 
6463       1.238         XDUB      10:51:51      00058145354TRLO0 
3282       1.238         XDUB      10:51:51      00058145353TRLO0 
1239       1.238         XDUB      10:51:51      00058145352TRLO0 
1750       1.236         XDUB      10:55:40      00058145638TRLO0 
1203       1.236         XDUB      10:56:40      00058145699TRLO0 
5298       1.236         XDUB      10:56:40      00058145698TRLO0 
6896       1.238         XDUB      11:20:43      00058147279TRLO0 
4983       1.236         XDUB      11:59:56      00058149430TRLO0 
2218       1.236         XDUB      11:59:56      00058149429TRLO0 
4215       1.238         XDUB      12:15:53      00058150327TRLO0 
1356       1.238         XDUB      12:15:53      00058150326TRLO0 
1400       1.238         XDUB      12:15:53      00058150325TRLO0 
1545       1.238         XDUB      12:15:53      00058150324TRLO0 
662       1.238         XDUB      12:15:53      00058150323TRLO0 
6311       1.236         XDUB      12:33:24      00058151025TRLO0 
994       1.238         XDUB      12:33:24      00058151027TRLO0 
5933       1.238         XDUB      12:33:24      00058151026TRLO0 
3042       1.236         XDUB      13:03:12      00058152506TRLO0 
4669       1.236         XDUB      13:03:12      00058152505TRLO0 
1586       1.236         XDUB      13:07:06      00058152659TRLO0 
5898       1.236         XDUB      13:07:06      00058152658TRLO0 
6730       1.236         XDUB      13:57:22      00058155636TRLO0 
1129       1.234         XDUB      13:57:22      00058155637TRLO0 
1244       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157559TRLO0 
1588       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157558TRLO0 
1227       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157557TRLO0 
3145       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157556TRLO0 
8144       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157555TRLO0 
308       1.238         XDUB      14:27:26      00058157554TRLO0 
1587       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158890TRLO0 
4370       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158889TRLO0 
2189       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158888TRLO0 
1800       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158887TRLO0 
2775       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158886TRLO0 
1807       1.240         XDUB      14:39:21      00058158885TRLO0 
2087       1.240         XDUB      14:43:21      00058159347TRLO0 
4450       1.240         XDUB      14:43:21      00058159346TRLO0 
6721       1.236         XDUB      14:48:57      00058159878TRLO0 
984       1.238         XDUB      15:14:22      00058162009TRLO0 
1319       1.238         XDUB      15:14:22      00058162008TRLO0 
1836       1.238         XDUB      15:14:22      00058162007TRLO0 
2111       1.240         XDUB      15:15:35      00058162089TRLO0 
4450       1.240         XDUB      15:15:45      00058162136TRLO0 
4450       1.240         XDUB      15:17:06      00058162295TRLO0 
3613       1.240         XDUB      15:17:15      00058162324TRLO0 
2805       1.240         XDUB      15:17:15      00058162323TRLO0 
1007       1.240         XDUB      15:17:15      00058162322TRLO0 
4450       1.240         XDUB      15:17:15      00058162321TRLO0 
7795       1.250         XDUB      15:20:22      00058162791TRLO0 
4325       1.250         XDUB      15:20:24      00058162792TRLO0 
7227       1.246         XDUB      15:20:27      00058162795TRLO0 
6576       1.244         XDUB      15:38:25      00058164665TRLO0 
6986       1.244         XDUB      15:38:26      00058164671TRLO0 
6635       1.244         XDUB      15:49:44      00058165744TRLO0 
650       1.244         XDUB      16:04:40      00058166929TRLO0 
783       1.244         XDUB      16:04:40      00058166928TRLO0 
4416       1.244         XDUB      16:04:40      00058166927TRLO0 
2479       1.242         XDUB      16:08:46      00058167225TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.