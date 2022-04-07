India's Gautam Solar says its gel batteries provide a safer, cost-effective, and long-lasting alternative for the energy storage space.From pv magazine India India-based Gautam Solar has released a new gel battery to meet the energy storage needs of solar plants. "With recent instances of lithium batteries catching fire, there is a need for safer energy storage devices. Gautam Solar's Gel batteries are cost-effective, thermally stable, long-lasting, and sealed maintenance-free with no topping up ever required," said the company. The product launch is in line with Gautam Solar's bifacial and ...

