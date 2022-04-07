- (PLX AI) - Frontline FRO - Combination between Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV
- • Frontline says combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every EURN share
- • Frontline shareholders will be owning approximately 41% of the combined group
- • It is anticipated that Euronav will pay total dividends of up to 12 cents before the closing of the business combination with no impact on the exchange ratio
- • The combined group would continue under the name Frontline and would be a leading global tanker market participation with 69 VLCC and 57 Suezmax vessels, and 20 LR2/Aframax vessels
