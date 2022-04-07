Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares



07.04.2022 / 08:45





Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 06.04.2022

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

06.04.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 06.04.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XSTO 564,264 9.41 5,307,824.21 XHEL 531,508 9.43 5,010,685.37 CEUX 411,502 9.42 3,874,566.93 AQEU 52,769 9.44 498,133.61 TQEX 25,124 9.41 236,446.11 XCSE 71,360 9.43 673,171.05 Total 1,656,527 9.42 15,600,827.28

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3125 and DKK to EUR 7.4366

** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 15,121,100 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.



On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

