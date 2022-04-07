Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2022

Caverion Corporation Investor News 7 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland. The event will take place on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at 11.00 a.m.-2.45 p.m. local time (EEST) at Hilton Helsinki Strand, John Stenbergin ranta 4, Helsinki. All presentations can be also followed through a live webcast at www.caverion.com/investors.

The event focuses on Caverion's business prospects and plans to deliver sustainable growth. Through management presentations, the attendees will hear about Caverion's actions to reach sustainable growth and financial targets through a clear differentiation in the market. More information about topics of the day will be published closer to the event.

In addition to President and CEO Jacob Götzsche, the speakers of the day include Kari Sundbäck (Executive Vice President, Services, Solutions, Digital and Strategy) and Riitta Palomäki (Interim CFO) and other experts specialised in Caverion's strategy and business focus areas.

All presentations will be webcasted. Webcast details, a more detailed schedule, as well as information on practical arrangements, can be found on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors closer to the event. The presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the event under the same link. The event and all the materials will be delivered in English.

Registration for onsite participation

The participants are kindly asked to register by 25 April 2022. To sign up, please use the registration form, which can also be found on Caverion's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Due to precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of participants in the physical meeting may be limited to the maximum number of participants set by the Regional State Administrative Agency, as applicable at the time of the event.

The participants are also invited to join a lunch with the Caverion management. The lunch begins in Hilton Helsinki Strand in the same premises at 11 a.m. EEST.

Registration and more information >>

Preliminary programme

11:00 - 12:00 a.m.Lunch with Caverion's management

12:00 - 2:45 p.m.Presentations

Sustainable growth through clear differentiation , Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO

, Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO Our strategic differentiation , Kari Sundbäck, Executive Vice President, Services, Solutions, Digital and Strategy

, Kari Sundbäck, Executive Vice President, Services, Solutions, Digital and Strategy Our business focus areas (Group session), Headed by Niko Koivuniemi , Head of Strategy and Portfolio

Headed by , Head of Strategy and Portfolio Sustainable growth in financial terms , Riitta Palomäki, Interim CFO

, Riitta Palomäki, Interim CFO Summary of the day, Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

