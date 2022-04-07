Collision Avoidance System Market to Reach $114.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and high-end luxury vehicles & utility vehicles, and surge in demand for automated vehicles drive the growth of the global collision avoidance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Collision Avoidance System Market by Product (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking assistance, Others), by Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera, Others), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Rail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global collision avoidance system industry was estimated at $47.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $114.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2380

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and high-end luxury vehicles & utility vehicles, and surge in demand for automated vehicles drive the growth of the global collision avoidance market. On the other hand, high installation cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, emergence of high-end automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2380

Covid-19 Scenario

Since the automotive industry was highly affected during the pandemic, the demand for collision avoidance system experienced a steep decline too, especially during the initial period. This factor has had a negative impact on the market.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The RADAR Segment to Dominate by 2030

By technology, the RADAR segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global collision avoidance system market. The ultrasonic segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The ultrasound sensor comes with high sensitivity, high frequency, and high penetrating power, which drive the adaptations of these sensors.

The Automotive Segment to Hold the Major Share

By application, the automotive segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global collision avoidance system market. Features such as reduced severity of an accident, reduced damage to the property in unavoidable circumstances, and increased safety fuel the adoptions of the collision avoidance systems in automobiles globally, thus boosting the growth of the segment. The aerospace and defense segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030. Growing importance of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for civilian and military applications drives the segment growth.

Europe, Followed by North America Garnered the Lion's Share in 2020

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global collision avoidance system market. Factors such as increased demand for advanced braking system and presence of safe road conditions drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.0% by 2030, owing to high investment in the automotive sector in this province.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2380?reqfor=covid

Key Players in the Industry

Alstom SA

Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv)

Autoliv Inc.

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Collision Avoidance System Market by Product (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking assistance, Others), by Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera, Others), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Rail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Asteroid Mining Market by Phase (Space-craft Design, Launch, and Operation), Asteroid type (Type C, Type S, Type M, and Others), and Application (Construction, Resource Harvesting, 3D Printing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Collision Avoidance Sensor Market by Technology (Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, Lidar, and Others), Function Type (Adaptive, Automated, Monitoring, and Warning), Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Night Vision (NV), Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Rail, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market By Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems, and Others), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration and Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace and Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry and Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Archaeology, and Mining Industry): U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Ultrasound Testing Equipment Market - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2030

Robotic Fueling Systems Market- Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg