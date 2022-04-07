- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen shares fell 3% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but weaker EBIT, and said its EBIT margin guidance was likely to come in the lower end of the range.
- • Sales growth for Q3 was above consensus, but EBIT was affected by high component prices and freight costs
- • The company spent DKK 55 million on spot purchases of components, which are costs that would not have occurred in normal procurement markets, Carnegie said
- • B&O now expects EBIT margin before special items and free cash flow to be in the low end of the range for the year
- • The ranges are 2-4% for the adj. EBIT margin and DKK 0-100 for free cash flow
