DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.556

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9279920

CODE: CRNO LN

ISIN: LU1829218582

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 154189 EQS News ID: 1322725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)