- (PLX AI) - Arjo shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 105
- • Arjo is experiencing considerably higher logistics, materials and energy costs, which will impact margins this year, Danske said
- • Price increases are likely to lag inflation: Danske
- • The company's EBIT is likely to contract in Q1 and Q2, before resuming growth in the second half of the year, the analysts said
ARJO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de