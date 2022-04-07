Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DCWX ISIN: KR7373220003 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ENERGY SOLUTION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ENERGY SOLUTION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 10:52
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG Energy Solution Releases Preliminary Earnings for First Quarter 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2022.

LGES reported revenues of KRW 4.34 trillion, a decrease of 2.2% compared to the previous quarter.

LG Energy Solution's first quarter operating profit of KRW 258.9 billion is expected to be 242% higher on quarter.

Compared to the same period last year, the company's revenue is set to be up 2.1%, while its operating profit is likely to be 24.1% lower.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS) provided as a service to investors prior to LG Energy Solution's definitive earnings result including net profit. Details on the announcement of the official quarterly report will be made public on a later date.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. Under its ESG vision "We CHARGE toward a better future," LG Energy Solution is doing its utmost to prioritize environment, fulfil social responsibilities and shape sustainable future. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

LG ENERGY SOLUTION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.