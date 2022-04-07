Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd: Sungrow to Supply Doral with Israel's First DC-coupled Liquid Cooled Energy Storage Project

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier, signed a 66 MW/253 MWh energy storage contract with the Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group, an Israel-based renewable energy and environmental infrastructure developer. This is Israel's first DC-coupled liquid cooled energy storage project and will further enhance the stability and reliability of Israel's electricity grid in view of the increasing market growth of PV-based plants.

As the Israeli government races to meet the goal of producing 30% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, solar-plus-storage solutions are becoming the future-proof and sustainable trend to ensure the reliability of the power grid. Solar is expected to be the major contributor, accounting for 26% of this goal. Sungrow will supply the latest DC-coupled liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) solutions to Doral Energy's solar-plus-storage projects. The 4-hour liquid cooled ESS slashes capital and operating expenses due to its pre-assembled and easy installation design as well as a more effective cell working environment which substantially slows down the capacity loss rate. Meanwhile, the DC-coupled design is streamlined and doesn't need an additional power conversion system (PCS) and a medium-voltage station, which is cost-saving for the project.

Doral Energy is the largest ESS developer in Israel and its total pipeline in both Solar Storage I & II government tenders reaches 1.44 GWh. Yaki Noyman, CEO of Doral Energy commented, "With Sungrow's solution we finalized our procurement needs for PV + Storage Tender number 1 and made a first step working with Sungrow to allow our global storage effort to rely on key suppliers."

Roni Brandes, Head of Storage, Projects and Procurement of Doral commented, "Sungrow's DC-coupled design as well as the liquid cooled technology present competitive solutions for the PV plus Storage Tenders, making Doral's hybrid plants a landmark project throughout the region. We appreciate the dedication and expertise of Sungrow as it offers a technological solution enabling a lower initial investment and at the same time maximizing the potential for the project's stakeholders."

"We're thrilled to partner with Doral Energy to offer the DC-coupled liquid cooled ESS solution," said Tzvi Ben David, General Manager of Sungrow Israel. "We signed a 430 MWh liquid cooled energy storage supply contract with Enlight Energy in late 2021 and landed a 64 MWh contract with Afcon for Dalia Power Energies in March. Through the addition of the 253 MWh agreement, Sungrow is reported to be one of the key energy storage solution suppliers in Israel, contributing to net-zero carbon ambition locally," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian. Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Last year, Sungrow shipped 3 GWh of ESS worldwide, ranging from islands and high altitude plateaus to ports and residential installations. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Doral

Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group (TASE:DORL) is a leading entrepreneurial company in the field of renewable energy and environmental infrastructure, operating since 2007. The company is among Israel's solar pioneers and was the first to connect a solar facility to the grid. As of last May, Doral's inventory of projects stood at about 9 gigawatts, about 6 gigawatts of this in the US, and the rest in Israel and Europe (Italy, Poland, Romania and Denmark).

