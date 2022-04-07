Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Size To Reach USD 30.70 Billion In 2030 Due To Growing Concerns Regarding Airborne Diseases And High Dependence On Coal-Fired Power Plants, Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flue gas desulfurization market size is expected to reach USD 30.70 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for airborne illnesses and electricity consumption as well as significant investments and dependency on coal-fired thermal power plants in Asia-Pacific are key factors that are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, coal-fired power facilities generate a high number of harmful air pollutants that create a major threat to human health. Lung and heart problems as well as harm to the skin, eyes, brain, and breathing passages are the possible side-effects of air pollutants. Long-term exposure may have an impact on learning, memory, and behavior. These factors are expected to influence market growth over the coming years.

However, FGD wastewater disposal and associated costs are expected to hamper market revenue growth of FGD. Wastewater produced by flue gas desulfurization (FGD) varies greatly depending on the source plant, coal burnt, and FGD system used. Almost all FGD wastewater, on the other hand, are highly scaling. Operators must properly manage to scale in order to comply with treatment standards, and they must comprehend various forms of scaling. This is particularly critical in zero liquid discharge (ZLD) applications, where scaling is a major challenge. Treatment of FGD wastewater is difficult due to its specific attributes, such as wastewater containing high levels of heavy metals, which might vary depending on the types of coal utilized, suspended particles, and dissolved solids in high concentrations.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Major contributors of SO2, mercury, and acid gases are power plants. Coal is responsible for 98% of SO2 emissions, 94% of mercury emissions, 86% of NOx emissions, and 83% of fine particle emissions in the power industry. Private energy companies prefer coal over clean natural gas due to its quantity and simplicity of transportation. Coal consumption on a wide scale pollutes the environment and contributes to global warming.

By product, the dry FGD system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as waste disposal is less difficult and requires less water usage and lower startup and annual costs. Furthermore, dry FGD system has evolved into a multi-pollutant control approach (Hg, HF, HCl, and SO3). Furthermore, as more efficient dry scrubber technologies, such as NID and CFB-FGD, evolve, they are increasingly being used in large-scale power plants.

By installation, the greenfield segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period as many facilities are required to install FGD units for the first time. Brownfield technology refers to the upgradation of existing equipment to enable it to operate while being compatible with newer equipment, whereas greenfield technology is used when completely new equipment is installed.

Flue gas desulfurization market in Europe is expected to witness a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Coal will be phased out in Europe by 2030 or sooner, according to national governments. By 2030, a total of 72,800 MW of coal power capacity is likely to be retired, accounting for nearly 40% of Europe's currently operational coal plants.

is expected to witness a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Coal will be phased out in by 2030 or sooner, according to national governments. By 2030, a total of 72,800 MW of coal power capacity is likely to be retired, accounting for nearly 40% of currently operational coal plants. Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market in North America is predicted to grow at a steady revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period due to severe emission laws and the growing chemical sector of flue gas desulfurization. Technological developments in the design of high-performance FGD systems could potentially help open up new potential for industry participants, which could further influence market growth.

is predicted to grow at a steady revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period due to severe emission laws and the growing chemical sector of flue gas desulfurization. Technological developments in the design of high-performance FGD systems could potentially help open up new potential for industry participants, which could further influence market growth. Companies profiled in the global flue gas desulfurization market report include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric Company, Doosan Lentjes, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Rafako S.A Company, Siemens AG, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Hamon Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, and Marsulex Environmental Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the flue gas desulfurization market based on product, installation, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Wet FGD System



Dry FGD System



Semi FGD System

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Components, Repairs, & Consumables



Greenfield



Brownfield

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

New Systems



Replacements



Reagents



Scrubbers



Ball Mill Slurry



Cyclone/Fitter Feed



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Power Generation



Chemical



Iron & Steel



Cement Manufacturing



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

