

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Sweden after the home appliances giant said Thursday that it expects to report a positive non-recurring item of $70.5 million or 656 million Swedish kronor in the first quarter.



The company said it has reached a settlement in the case of tariffs on washing machines imported to the United States from Mexico in 2016/2017.



The settlement relates to a 2018 decision by the Department of Commerce or DOC to set a tariff rate of 72.41% on Electrolux washing machines imported into the U.S. from Mexico between February 2016 and January 2017.



Upon appeal, a panel later upheld the DOC decision, resulting in a charge to earnings in the fourth quarter 2021 of $85 million or 727 million kronor, communicated in January.



The settlement payment from prior counsel will be reported as a non-recurring item, positively impacting the first quarter operating income in business area North America. The positive cash flow impact is expected to occur during the second quarter of 2022.



The company plans to publish the interim report for the first quarter on April 29.



In Sweden, Electrolux AB shares were trading at 145.24 kronor, up 4.87 percent.







