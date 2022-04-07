Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.04.2022 | 11:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Bonds (REGINN280429) admitted to trading on April 8, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Reginn hf.     
2  Org. no:                        6301091080     
3  LEI                           9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     REGINN280429    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033991    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       REGINN/1.20 BD   
                               20290428      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   Opin        
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               3.000.000.000-   
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000,-    
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Other        
15 Amortization type, if other               Irregular payments 
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       April 8, 2022    
19 First ordinary installment date             July 28, 2022    
20 Total number of installments              28         
21 Installment frequency                  4          
22 Maturity date                      April 28, 2029   
23 Interest rate                      1,20%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          Choose an item.   
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             Click here to enter 
                               text.       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   April 8, 2022    
32 First ordinary coupon date               July 28, 2022    
33 Coupon frequency                    4          
34 Total number of coupon payments             28         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            Please refer to   
                               company website  
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    525,04333      
44 Index base date                     April 8, 2022    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           N/A         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                 N/A         
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      April 5, 2022    
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    April 5, 2022    
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              April 8, 2022    
55 Order book ID                      REGINN280429    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
