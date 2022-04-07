NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Bonds (REGINN280429) admitted to trading on April 8, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf. 2 Org. no: 6301091080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN280429 5 ISIN code IS0000033991 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer REGINN/1.20 BD 20290428 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Opin 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 3.000.000.000- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000,- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular payments --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 18 Issue date April 8, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date July 28, 2022 20 Total number of installments 28 21 Installment frequency 4 22 Maturity date April 28, 2029 23 Interest rate 1,20% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Choose an item. 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other Click here to enter text. --------------------- 31 Interest from date April 8, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date July 28, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 28 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Please refer to company website --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value 525,04333 44 Index base date April 8, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------- 49 Additional information N/A --------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 5, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 5, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading April 8, 2022 55 Order book ID REGINN280429 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond