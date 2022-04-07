Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
07.04.22
08:04 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,010
-0,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,72013:57
Dow Jones News
07.04.2022 | 12:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Annual General Meeting Statement

DJ RM plc: Annual General Meeting Statement

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Annual General Meeting Statement 07-Apr-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7th April 2022

RM

Annual General Meeting Statement

The AGM of RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, will be held today at 11:30am. At the meeting, Helen Stevenson, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"The first quarter of 2022 has provided a challenging backdrop, in particular the inflationary and supply chain environments. Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain economic conditions, the full-year outlook for the Group remains unchanged.

RM's net debt as at 31 March 2022 is GBP39m (March 2021: GBP10m) reflecting normal operating cash outflows and the previously announced step-up in investment into the two capital programmes - the consolidation of five distribution centres into a single automated facility and the implementation of a new group-wide IT platform, both of which are planned to complete this year.

At our full-year results, we outlined our intention to invest to establish a clear path to sustainable organic growth. The leadership team is progressing against that plan but as stated previously, it will take time to unlock growth and realise the full benefits."

Contacts: 

RM plc                         08450 700 300 
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 
Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to RM)         0203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

RM Assessment is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery

RM Technology is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools and colleges

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  154287 
EQS News ID:  1322991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

RM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.