

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined to the lowest level in five months in February, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 100.9 in February from 102.5 in January.



This was the lowest reading seen since September last year, when it was 100.0.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, decreased marginally to 95.5 in February from 95.6 in the previous month. This was the lowest since October.



The lagging index rose to 96.5 in February from 94.3 a month ago. This was the highest since April 2020.







