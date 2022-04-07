

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in March, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March from 2.3 percent in February. This was in line with economists' forecast.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 2.4 percent in March from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 2.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed fell to 109,500 persons in March from 117,970 in February.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 1.8 percent in March from 1.9 percent in the previous month.







