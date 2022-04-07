Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced the launch of its proprietary eco-friendly, sliding vertical grow racks for the agricultural food, hemp and cannabis industries. The Company's turnkey grow racks, which can be double or triple stacked and customized to specifications, should enable its clients to increase footprint, maximize crop yield and save water.

The Company believes its 30 years of experience in the designing, building and manufacturing of automated, hydroponic grow systems will provide it with the necessary technology and knowhow to quickly capture market share of a multibillion dollar and growing global industry. Its first-generation vertical grow racking systems allows growers to enhance their productivity, profitability and earnings by converting wasted aisle space into valuable grow space by easily being able to move entire rows of crops with a simple push or a pull in order to utilize nearly all of their available space for growing.

"With over 30 years of leading experience in the hydroponics industry, we felt the development and launch of our own vertical indoor grow system was a natural extension of our core business. By leveraging this experience, we should be able to have a positive impact on food production in countries where space or transport might be an issue.," said James Haas, Chairman and COO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "Our indoor grow racks use the latest hydroponics technology to create a mobile rack structure fitted with trays, lighting and ventilation equipment which can be adapted to meet available space. We believe this vertical indoor grow technology will bring us one step closer towards a greener, more sustainable future as it produces higher quality crops while significantly reducing operating expenses and production costs."

The term vertical farm was popularized by Dickson Despommier, a professor emeritus of environmental health sciences at Columbia University. Vertical farming is expected to grow to $9.7 billion worldwide by 2026, from $3.1 billion in 2021, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, a data analysis firm. Pitchbook, a financial data and software company in Seattle, tracked 33 deals worth nearly $960 million in 2021, up from $865 million the year before and $484 million in 2019.

To be added to the Company's email list please click this link or for additional information, please call our public relations department at 818-926-5441.

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

For additional information about GreenGro Technologies and its solutions, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/GreengroTechnologiesInc or the Company's website at www.greengrotech.com.

(Safe Harbor Act: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.)

# # #

Company Contact:

Darrel Courtney

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 888-217-6058



Public Relations Contact:

GreenGro Public Relations

Phone: 818-926-5441

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119618