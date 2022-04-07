

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and ReViral Ltd. announced Thursday that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company ReViral that is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).



RSV is a respiratory pathogen, which can lead to severe and life-threatening lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in high-risk populations, including young infants, immunocompromised individuals, and older adults.



ReViral has a portfolio of promising therapeutic candidates, including sisunatovir, an orally administered inhibitor designed to block fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell.



The proposed acquisition of ReViral's pipeline of therapeutic candidates is complementary to Pfizer's efforts to advance the first vaccine candidate to help protect against this harmful disease.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire ReViral for a total consideration of up to $525 million, including upfront and development milestones. If successful, Pfizer believes annual revenue for these programs has the potential to reach or exceed $1.5 billion.



The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.







