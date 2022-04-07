Put simply by Phoenix Contact: The construction and functionality of charging stations

BLOMBERG, Germany, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle sales are growing exponentially. As they do, public charging networks need to expand rapidly and demand for home charging equipment will mushroom. In fact, it is reported that global EV sales more than doubled in 2021 vs.2020 and all net growth in global car sales in 2021 came from EVs. Having a good technical understanding of the equipment has never been more important.

Electric car charging stations and home chargers have to meet high standards of availability, safety, and comfort based on the field of application. Complex structures made up of numerous small parts are no rarity. Developers and design engineers are therefore often faced with technical challenges and questions about wiring, power supply, controllers, and communication links.

To tackle these questions, Phoenix Contact has published five new videos to the technical support channel on YouTube. They provide clear explanations on technical topics as well as the interaction between individual electronic and electrical engineering components - focusing on the typical requirements of a networked e-mobility charging infrastructure. The videos also convey basic information about charging technology, such as charging standards and connector types.

You'll find our YouTube playlist at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXpIBdAgtoRJ7Gsuob3_p3krsy0iQmqpH.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782573/Phoenix_Contact.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085170/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg