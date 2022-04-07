- (PLX AI) - Conagra Q3 EBIT margin 12.3%.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.7%
- • Q3 revenue USD 2,900 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35, down from USD 2.50 previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 14.5%, down from 15.5% previously
- • CEO says experienced higher-than-expected cost pressures as the third quarter progressed and expect those pressures to continue into the fourth quarter, particularly in certain frozen, refrigerated, and snacks businesses
- • Says will raise prices, but benefits won't be seen until Q1 fiscal 2023
