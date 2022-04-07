Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAPWALL OYJ

NOTICE 7 APRIL 2022 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAPWALL OYJ At the request of LapWall Oyj, LapWall Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from April 8, 2022. Trading code: LAPWALL Number of shares: 14 225 722 ISIN code: FI4000511597 Order book ID: 253208 Company Identity Number: 2422956-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260