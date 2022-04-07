Anzeige
07.04.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAPWALL OYJ

NOTICE 7 APRIL 2022 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAPWALL OYJ

At the request of LapWall Oyj, LapWall Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from April 8, 2022. 

Trading code: LAPWALL
Number of shares: 14 225 722
ISIN code: FI4000511597
Order book ID: 253208
Company Identity Number: 2422956-3

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktia
Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Aktia
Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
