South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has kicked off the sixth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). It aims to procure 1 GW of PV and 1.6 GW of wind power.In the sixth round of the REIPPPP, the authorities want to allocate 1 GW of utility-scale solar and 1.6 GW of wind to developers. Interested companies have until April 12 to download the relevant documents to participate in the auction. The procurement exercise is part of a plan to tender almost 12 GW of capacity and follows the recent publication of South Africa's ...

