Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 April 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 1,183.22p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 1,180.80p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 1,173.18p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 1,170.77p per ordinary share







07 April 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323