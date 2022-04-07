Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Oneflow AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (163/22)

On request of Oneflow AB, company registration number 556903-2989, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 08, 2022. The decision is conditional upon that Oneflow AB, meets the requirements in 2.1.1 ii. in Appendix F (share distribution) and 2.3.2 (working capital) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. As per today's date the company has a total of 18,311,955 shares. Shares Short name: ONEF ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,426,746 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017564461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556903-2989 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 8, 2022, up to and including April 11, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 21-22 and page 72 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.