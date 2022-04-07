Clearwater Analytics: Clearwater Hosting Clearwater Connect London Industry Conference

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the industry-leading SaaS provider for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, announced today the Clearwater Connect conference for Europe and Asia in London on 26 April, 2022.

With more than 150 investment operations professionals attending, at Hotel Café Royal in Central London, the conference promises key networking, insightful sessions focused on the latest compliance and risk updates, and discussion of trends impacting European insurers, asset managers, and corporate teams. The agenda includes expert-led sessions on moving into separately managed accounts, investing in alternative asset classes, simplifying regulatory reporting, and scaling for growth.

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward will deliver the keynote address focused on the essential elements of winning teams.

Clearwater Connect in London also provides current and prospective Clearwater users the opportunity to significantly enhance their knowledge of the world's most comprehensive investment accounting solution. Sessions are tailored to a variety of skill levels, from implementation best practices to advanced reporting and analytics features.

"We are thrilled to welcome our clients and partners in person to Clearwater Connect in London this year," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia, at Clearwater Analytics. "This must-attend event promises education and networking with the best and brightest in investment operations."

Clearwater Connect in London is a complimentary event. Registration and more information is available here.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations - helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.?Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.