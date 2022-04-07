- (PLX AI) - Einhell Germany increases forecast to upper end of prior range for organic sales growth in FY.
- • Reports sales of approx. EUR 290 million compared to EUR 229.6 million in the previous year
- • Also increasing pre-tax return forecast for the 2022 financial year from around 8.5 % to around 8.5 - 9.0 %
- • Says effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on business development in both countries cannot yet be conclusively assessed; sales of the two national companies amounted to approx. 1.2 % of the group sales in 2021
