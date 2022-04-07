Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
BioInvent International AB publishes Annual Report 2021

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the Annual Report for 2021 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this press release in pdf format and is available on the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-07 15:45 CEST.

SOURCE: BioInvent International



