BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - UPDATED - Dividend Declaration
London, April 7
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:7 April 2022
UPDATED - Dividend Declaration
The following amendment has been made to the Dividend Declaration announcement on the 6 April 2022 at 14.50.
The only change is that the Record Date should be 19 April 2022.
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of 0.375 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|14April2022
19 April 2022
29 April 2022
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051