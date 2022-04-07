Fidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

7 April 2022

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Trust PLC announces that, as at 31 March 2022 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

3i Group 2.599

Contact for queries:

Anna-Marie Davis

Telephone: 01737 837846