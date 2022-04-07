Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022

WKN: A2QD9S ISIN: HK0000658531 Ticker-Symbol: S2P 
Frankfurt
07.04.22
08:12 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,030
-2,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
07.04.2022
103 Leser
Simcere: SIMCERE PHARMA (HK.2096) to host 2022 R&D Day

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMCERE PHARMA (HK.2096), an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company with a mission of "providing today's patients with medicines of the future", will host a virtual R&D Day, on Friday, 15 April, 2022, at 21:00-23:00 (HKT) / 9:00-11:00 (EST) / 13:00-15:00 (GMT).

SIMCERE PHARMA 2022 R&D DAY AGENDA

The R&D Day will feature presentations from Mr. Ren Jinsheng(Chairman of the Board & CEO), Mr. Zhou Gaobo(CIO), Dr. Tang Renhong(EVP), Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee(CMO), Dr. Danny Chen(SVP) and Dr. Kevin Oliver(SVP).

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here (https://www.simcere.com/xs2022/).

For further information, please contact:

Jason Bao, The Secretary of the Board
E-mail: ir@simcere.com

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group is an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company. It has established a National Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development. The company focuses on three therapeutic areas, oncology, central nervous system, and autoimmune diseases, with forward-looking layout of disease areas that may have significant clinical needs in the future, aiming to achieve the mission of "providing today's patients with medicines of the future." Bases on its R&D and commercialization excellence, Simcere is in a leading position for its main products in the Chinese market. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with world leading innovative companies and research institutes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781576/SIMCERE_PHARMA_2022_R_D_DAY_AGENDA.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
