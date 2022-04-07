ClimateTrade, the world's first blockchain-based climate marketplace, is now operational in the European Union's mandatory carbon market after completing its admission with the European Energy Exchange (EEX).

From now on, buyers and sellers of EU allowances (EUAs), the carbon credits tradable under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), can conduct transactions on the ClimateTrade marketplace, leveraging its agile digital platform for efficiency and transparency.

ClimateTrade connects climate mitigation project developers directly with companies looking to offset their carbon footprint, and uses blockchain technology to ensure the end-to-end traceability of carbon credits. The company has facilitated the offset of more than 2 million tons of CO2 on the global voluntary carbon market since its inception in 2017. The EEX admission marks its first entry into mandatory carbon markets, making it the first and only company in Europe facilitating carbon offsetting in both the voluntary market and the EU ETS through blockchain.

Francisco Benedito, ClimateTrade's co-founder and CEO, comments: "Having the ability to operate in the EU's mandatory carbon market is a crucial part of our strategy to power gigaton decarbonization, and we are very proud of this achievement. We chose EEX for being the leading energy exchange providing secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide."

"We're delighted to welcome ClimateTrade based in Valencia as a new participant. We look forward to building markets together with them. A warm welcome from the whole EEX team," says Carlos Miguel Urro, EEX Senior Sales Manager for Southern Europe.

The EU ETS is the world's biggest mandatory carbon market, and plays a significant role in influencing the development of others around the world. But the urgency of the climate crisis, the growth of decarbonization ambitions and unexpected power market shocks are placing unprecedented pressure on this system.

In the white paper A 2030 outlook for Europe's mandatory carbon market, launched today to commemorate its admission at the EEX, ClimateTrade analyzes established targets, recent policy adjustments and external drivers to predict the evolution of the EU ETS, and shares its vision for an efficient and impactful mandatory carbon market.

The white paper is available to download for free from this link.

