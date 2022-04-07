Regulatory News:

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that its Universal registration document for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was submitted to the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés financiers AMF) in ESEF format and registered under the reference D.22-0250.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public under the conditions provided by applicable regulations. The document is available on the Company's website: www.transgene.fr, in the "Investors/Financial information" section and on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.

It includes:

the 2021 annual financial report;

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

the statutory auditor's reports;

information on the share buyback program;

information related on the auditor's fees.

The universal registration document also includes information on the Company's environmental and social responsibility.

