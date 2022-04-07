DJ RM plc: Result of AGM

7 April 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the AGM of RM plc (the "Company") held on 7 April 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly.

The proxy figures for the resolutions will be displayed on the Company's website (www.rmplc.com).

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Lágler, Company Secretary 08450 700300

