Donnerstag, 07.04.2022

WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
07.04.22
08:04 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,010
-0,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
07.04.2022 | 18:01
RM plc: Result of AGM

DJ RM plc: Result of AGM

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Result of AGM 07-Apr-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 April 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the AGM of RM plc (the "Company") held on 7 April 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly.

The proxy figures for the resolutions will be displayed on the Company's website (www.rmplc.com).

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Lágler, Company Secretary 08450 700300

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  154326 
EQS News ID:  1323343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
