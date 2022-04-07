Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv announces built-to-suit lease agreement with Konings nv at Genk Green Logistics

With Konings nv, Genk Green Logistics is not only attracting logistics activities, but also a significant volume of production activity, which is a boost for employment in the Genk region.
With this new built-to-suit lease agreement for a total of approximately 30.000 m², the total number of m² leased on the site increases to more than 100.000 m², which is approximately 40% of the total available surface area.
