LONDON Advertising: Crypto Community to raise $300K for Ukraine via NFT of new mix by Beton and Danny Saber of The Clash's iconic resistance song 'London Calling'

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the NFT collector that cares about Ukraine, a new NFT collection offers the opportunity to combine passion for Music NFTs and support for Ukraine.

On April 7th, Funcert (https://funcert.com) is partnering with Beton (@betonpunknroll) on a limited NFT collection for the music video "Kyiv Calling". Beton is a 3-piece punk-hardcore band from Lviv, which rose to prominence after reimagining The Clash's (https://www.theclash.com) "London Calling" as the video "Kyiv Calling". The video was created to raise awareness of the plight of Ukraine and to raise money to support the Resistance Movement's communication activities in Ukraine and globally.

100% of primary sales proceeds will go directly to Ukrainian relief organizations.

"Kyiv Calling" is collection of 2014 NFTs, with each NFT including a limited edition, animated cover image of "Kyiv Calling", as well as an access token to the official, full-length "Kyiv Calling" music video, in HD. The number of NFTs is symbolic of start of the war in 2014 following Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea and Donbas.

The song was mixed by the legendary LA Producer, Danny Saber, who has worked with artists including Madonna, Seal, David Bowie, U2, and The Rolling Stones.

"Kyiv Calling reminds us of the power of music. I have spoken a number of times with Andriy, the lead singer of Beton, since its release. It's incredible to hear how the song is helping to provide a bit of inspiration to the Ukrainian people during this tremendously difficult time," said Danny. "Personally, I'm happy to have been able to contribute in a small way - it's absolutely one of, if not the most meaningful things I've done over my career. The independent nature of using the NFT space to help further the cause reinforces the "Power to the People" spirit The Clash always stood for."

Beton felt motivated to offer "Kyiv Calling" as an NFT collection, based on the attention the song received internationally, as well as seeing the impact that crypto donations are having in supporting Ukraine's resistance.

"'Kyiv Calling' is about the irrepressible spirit of the people of Ukraine," said Andriy Zholob, member of Beton. "Beton in Ukrainian means 'concrete', which reflects Ukraine's strong spirit. But our people require more than the strength of concrete to resist and rebuild. This effort is focused on raising international awareness and action, to deliver aid that reinforces our Ukrainian 'concrete' in opposing this invasion."

This NFT collection will be released in partnership with Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation (https://uaff.nyc, 501c3), which will coordinate distribution of proceeds to the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (https://www.freeukraine.tv).

Beton wants to thank The Clash and Downtown Music for allowing the use of intellectual property in the writing of the song "Kyiv Calling", as well as the distinctive typography on the cover image. Beton also would like to thank LONDON Advertising and Justin Shill for the contribution of the cover design, which have been donated in support of this effort.

If you want to learn more about this NFT, check out "Kyiv Calling" on Funcert's website.

Launch date: April 7th, 2022.

The full video can be seen here: Beton - Kyiv Calling (official cover version of London Calling by The Clash) - YouTube

About Funcert

Funcert is a web3 platform for performing artists to live stream video and sell video NFTs to fans. Fans collect these virtual music experiences and can flex, buy or sell these NFTs on Funcert's (or any other) marketplace. Fans invest in their favorite artists, artists keep more of what they earn, tour virtually and generate new revenue streams from NFT royalties.

Website | Discord | Twitter

Contact: rachel@borkowski.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782808/Kyiv_LP_Cover.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782807/BETON.jpg