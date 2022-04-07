COSI launches STEM engagement project in London with Virgin Hyperloop

US-based Center of Science and Industry (COSI) distributed Virgin Hyperloop STEM education kits to North Westminster charities to help inspire the next generation of science and engineering talent

PADDINGTON, London, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), from Columbus, Ohio, hosted an inspirational session for young people with West London nonprofit, The Avenues. The session saw representatives from COSI work with young people aged 10 to 15 on a hands-on science experiment, and as part of the session, COSI distributed Virgin Hyperloop 'Learning Lunchbox' STEM kits with snacks provided by Afroposure. More kits were donated to the North Paddington Foodbank. North Westminster is of great significance to Virgin, as both Virgin Management and Virgin Red are headquartered in Paddington. The event is part of the Virgin Group's local community impact activities.

The COSI Connects: Learning Lunchbox initiative is a collaboration with meal providers, libraries, museums and cultural institutions to deliver thousands of free, hands-on science kits called Learning Lunchboxes to help bridge the gap. Although primarily STEM kits, The Learning Lunchboxes provide five activities that align with learning standards and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math, culture, history and more. The Learning Lunchboxes are tailored to specific themes, such as space, human body, energy and nature and some are developed with partners like Virgin Hyperloop.

"STEM is a really important subject for Virgin. We are growing all the time and looking for ways to find the next generation of scientists, whether it is Virgin Galactic, who fly into space on a spaceship, Virgin Orbit who fly a satellite into orbit or if it's Virgin Hyperloop, our partners for this event, who are building pods that you can travel in at 1,000 kilometers per hour. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do," said Andrew Swaffield, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Group, "Thanks to The Avenues, the North Paddington Foodbank, COSI, Virgin Hyperloop and Afroposure for working together to create such an inspiring session."

"With society's ever-growing reliance on science and technology, the need to stimulate the next generation of scientists and engineers has never been greater. Furthermore, it is critically important that all citizens have access to the promise of a STEM education, especially the underserved," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO, COSI, "I could not be more excited about this unprecedented partnership with Virgin Hyperloop as it will stimulate curiosity by unleashing hands-on, engaging STEM experiences for children of all ages across the globe."

To date, COSI has distributed more than 100,000 Learning Lunchbox kits to serve students, families and underserved youth.

About COSI: COSI is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, in the U.S.A. with all things science for 58 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our community, engaging more than one million people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences.